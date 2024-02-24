IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.47

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.47 and last traded at $103.30, with a volume of 27829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.28.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $707,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,528,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,278,404.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,627,509.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,940,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $707,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,528,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,278,404.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,175 shares of company stock valued at $14,059,084. 59.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in IES by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,893,000 after buying an additional 121,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IES by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,739,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IES by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IES by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IES by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

