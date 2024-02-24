iExec RLC (RLC) Price Reaches $3.73

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $3.73 or 0.00007300 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 38% against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $270.11 million and approximately $48.93 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.75087532 USD and is down -7.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $48,687,099.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

