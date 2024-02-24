Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $61.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $63.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.4473 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

