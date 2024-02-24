Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 403.64% and a net margin of 0.18%. Indivior updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Indivior Stock Performance

Shares of INDV stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,063.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Indivior has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $915,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

