Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.64.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

