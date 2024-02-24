Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 224 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yvonne Wassenaar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26.

On Friday, December 15th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $267.75 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.36 and its 200-day moving average is $217.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

