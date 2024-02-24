Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Sells 5,963 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 404,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,845.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90.

CFLT stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

