Insider Selling: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Sells 24,276,100 Shares of Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:GTES opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

