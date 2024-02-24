Insider Selling: Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Insider Sells $35,078.46 in Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,078.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,019.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Timothy Hoey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $27,430.66.
Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TNYA opened at $5.22 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TNYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.
