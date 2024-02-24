Insider Selling: Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Insider Sells $35,078.46 in Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,078.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,019.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Hoey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $27,430.66.

Shares of TNYA opened at $5.22 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 651,000 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 6,381,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 302,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 850,661 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

