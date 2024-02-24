Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells $14,608.96 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $14,608.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, Olivier Marie sold 259 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $3,690.75.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Olivier Marie sold 857 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $13,086.39.

On Monday, December 18th, Olivier Marie sold 919 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $14,244.50.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 1.73. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Upwork by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Upwork by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $3,759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,226,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,414,000 after acquiring an additional 660,966 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPWK

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.