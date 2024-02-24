Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Insider Sells $12,639.42 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider David Cane sold 5,934 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $12,639.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,856 shares in the company, valued at $902,813.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Shares of PET opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.36. Wag! Group Co. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Further Reading

