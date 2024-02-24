Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,328,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,328,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $585,872.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 88,589 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 106.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at $752,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at $1,630,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.28 on Friday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. Insmed's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

