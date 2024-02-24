Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Down 4% Following Weak Earnings

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $27.10. 531,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,693,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,328,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,328,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $68,247.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 52.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 215,093 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

