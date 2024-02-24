Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Announces $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Insperity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Shares of NSP opened at $98.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $90.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09.

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

