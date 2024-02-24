Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $225.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Get Insulet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $184.21 on Friday. Insulet has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Insulet by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,455 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $227,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,926 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.