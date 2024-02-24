International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

