International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan Sells 600 Shares of Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $20,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE IP opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

