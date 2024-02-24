Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the software maker on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Intuit has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intuit to earn $13.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Intuit Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $659.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $668.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

