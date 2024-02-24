Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $659.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $629.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.54. Intuit has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $668.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,305,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,882,000 after buying an additional 467,442 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

