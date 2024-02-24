Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.88

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 6407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,838,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,091,000 after purchasing an additional 220,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after buying an additional 78,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,263,000 after buying an additional 121,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after buying an additional 77,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,857,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

