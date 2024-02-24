Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Wright Fund Management LLC

Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.9% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $436.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,853,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,042,072. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $440.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.20 and a 200-day moving average of $388.03.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

