Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAN stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

