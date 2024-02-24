Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $161.28

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $161.28 and last traded at $161.01, with a volume of 2945452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

