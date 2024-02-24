Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. 1,824,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,611. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

