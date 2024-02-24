Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.09

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.09 and last traded at $88.76, with a volume of 7721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $655,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

