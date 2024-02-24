Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank owned 0.49% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 97,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.58. 64,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,064. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $849.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.