Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stock Position Raised by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

