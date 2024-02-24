Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IOVA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,643,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 772,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 609,738 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 336,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 168,522 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 443,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

