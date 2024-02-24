Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.08.

IREN stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

