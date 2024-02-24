Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 832811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.