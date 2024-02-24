iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,192 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.28. 1,272,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,578. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

