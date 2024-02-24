iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,201 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $106.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,101. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average is $99.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

