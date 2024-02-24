iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.19

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.19 and last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 325124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.46.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

