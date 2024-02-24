iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.00

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $113.66, with a volume of 213292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.86.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.03.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
