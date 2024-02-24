iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.00

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $113.66, with a volume of 213292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.86.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after buying an additional 364,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,601,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

