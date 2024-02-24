iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.57

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.57 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $601.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 164,825 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,398,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 65,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

