iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.57

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.57 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $601.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
