iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.67

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.67 and last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $902.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.