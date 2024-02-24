iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 52-Week High at $173.42

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $173.42 and last traded at $173.42, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.35.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

