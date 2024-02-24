iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $139.44

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.44 and last traded at $139.44, with a volume of 12891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.70.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

