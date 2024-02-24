iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after acquiring an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,987. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

