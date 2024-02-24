iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $257.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $264.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

