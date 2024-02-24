iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $150.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,629. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

