iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Reduced by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.36. 469,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,525. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $110.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

