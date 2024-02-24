iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.96

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.96 and last traded at $122.91, with a volume of 2367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.76.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth $10,471,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.