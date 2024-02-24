iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.31

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.31 and last traded at $79.24, with a volume of 3765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.48.
iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,000.
About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF
The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
