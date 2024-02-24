J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target Increased to GBX 925 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 925 ($11.65) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 685 ($8.63).

J D Wetherspoon Stock Down 2.1 %

About J D Wetherspoon

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 804 ($10.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £993.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,747.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 817.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 729.90. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 516.50 ($6.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 862.50 ($10.86).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

