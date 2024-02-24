Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV opened at $61.65 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $843.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

