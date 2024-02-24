Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $189.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

