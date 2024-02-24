Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE C opened at $55.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

