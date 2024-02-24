Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MO stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

