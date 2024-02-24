Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

